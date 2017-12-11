Growth of Christian festival focus of appreciation luncheon

Coordinators of AMPLIFY Christian Music Festival held an appreciation luncheon for area supporters of the event on Thursday at The Enclave Gallery in Benton. The August AMPLIFY event was deemed a success by those who coordinate the annual festival.

Josh Turner, co-director of AMPLIFY, said that there may have been 2,500 attendees at the first AMPLIFY event. “Every year we learn and every year we grow, but it is the support from the community,” Turner said, ”that has helped this become the event that it has.”

Jeremy Josephson, co-owner of Rock City Staging, gave testimony to the fact that AMPLIFY is a unique festival. “I travel across the country and work with some of the biggest names and biggest bands,“ Josephson said, “But what is happening in Benton and Central Arkansas with AMPLIFY is unprecedented.”

He compared the festival to Jesus feeding the 5,000, the miracle of the five loaves and two fish. “We are the bread and the fish,” Josephson said, “but we are now feeding more than 60,000.”

Matt Brumley, co-director of AMPLIFY told supporters that during a festival training session in Nashville earlier this year he learned that this festival has become the largest Christian Music Festival in the country. “The guy who told me so, a man who puts on massive concerts and festivals across the country, also told me that he never thought we would make it three years,” Brumley added.

Brumley listed a few statistics from the 2017 event which included 450 volunteers, 62,508 attendees from 18 states plus Canada and more than 400 decisions for Christ. “This is why we do what we do,” Brumley stated.

Brumley also talked about two of the local partners of AMPLIFY: The Call and the support for PANS / PANDAS Treatment. The Call, with an office located at 2010 Military Road in Benton, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate, equip and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and a hope for children in foster care. PANS /PANDAS are autoimmune disorders that are affecting children locally and across the state.

For more information about PANS/PANDAS, go to SalineMemorial.org

AMPLIFY Christian Festival 2018 is scheduled for August 17 and 18. For more information, go to Amplifyfest.org.