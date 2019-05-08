Habitat to hold charity golf tournament

Habitat for Humanity of Saline County plans to hold its first charity golf tournament in more than a decade May 21 at Hurricane Creek Golf Course in Bryant.

The Habitat Fore Humanity Golf Tournament will be a four-man scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch provided at noon by Luke Moody of Burger Shack.

"It will be a fun time to support Habitat," said Development Director Amy Kelly.

Teams of four can play for $400 or individuals can sign up for $125.

Kelly said Habitat is still seeking teams to play.

They are also looking for sponsors.

The sponsors so far are Arkansas Federal Credit Union, The Saline Courier, The WW and Anne Jones Charitable Trust, Everett Buick GMC, Simmons Bank, Johnston's Home Center, William's Pest Control, Saline County Business Development Group, Crye Leike Realtors and Bryant Family Pharmacy.

For $500, corporate sponsors can have a team of four and hole signage. Hole sponsors are $150. There are other sponsorship levels available as well.

Anyone interested in sponsoring can reach Kelly at Habitat at 501-315-5434 or email development@habitatsalinecounty.com. The deadline to get a sign is May 14.

During the tournament, Kelly said Habitat is planning to hold a variety of hole games for $5 each for prizes.

Mulligans will be $5 each as well. Each team can get up to four mulligans.

All players will receive goody bags filled with items from sponsors.

A drink cart will travel around the course offering various beverages for players.

Habitat homeowners will be volunteering at the tournament. Kelly thinks the tournament will be a great chance for the homeowners to see how much the community supports them and their families.

Habitat plans to award first, second and third place at the end of the tournament.

Golfers can go to www.habitatsalinecounty.com to register or sign up for a sponsorship. Players can also register the day of the tournament.