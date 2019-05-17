Haskell Fred's to close in new wave of cutbacks

By the end of June, Fred's will close 104 more stores across 13 states.

"These additional store closures are a difficult, but necessary step in the continued restructuring of Fred's," CEO Joseph Anto said in a statement on Thursday.

Of those, 16 will end sales in Arkansas, including a location in Haskell.

The following Arkansas stores are set to close:

Augusta: 1302 Highway 64 E

Greenbrier: 57 S Broadview St.

Haskell: 6027 Highway 67

Jacksonville: 428 S James St.

Jonesboro: 4212 E Johnson Ave.

Little Rock: 15700 Arch St.

Magnolia: 406 W Main St.

Malvern: 110 N Main St.

Marion: 2695 State Highway 77 S.

Marshall: 1002 Highway 65 N.

Mayflower: 652 Highway 365

Melbourne: 609 East Main St.

Monticello: 406 Highway 425 S.

Pea Ridge: 198 N Curtis Ave.

Pine Bluff: 1701 Commerce Rd.

White Hall: 8515 Dollarway Rd.

The Memphis-based company said the closures involve stores in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The chain started off the year with 557 stores, mostly in the southeastern U.S., and has retained a financial adviser to explore options that often include a restructuring or potential sale. Walgreen's bought Fred's pharmacy patient prescriptions files and inventory in 2018.