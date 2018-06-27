Heart Hospital plans top Bryant agenda

The Bryant City Development Review Committee will meet Thursday morning to discuss several site plan approvals. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m.

Bond Consulting Engineers of Jacksonville is requesting three waivers for the construction of the new Arkansas Heart Hospital which will be located in Bryant. The project is located along the north side of the Interstate 30 frontage road just west of Springhill Road and Saline County Children’s Dentistry.

The first phase of the development consists of a four-story hospital building along with the associated streets, parking, landscaping, and outside plazas. The second phase will consist of a two-story medical office building along with the associated parking and landscaping.

Bond is requesting the following waivers:

•Required right of way from 50 feet to 40 feet for Encore Way.

•Sidewalk required on both sides of a street. The planned sidewalk will be on one side and varies from 0 feet to 3 feet off the back curb.

•Proposed waiver for maximum building height.

Hope Consulting of Benton will also be requesting that the Bryant Panning Commission begin the review and approval process for the site plan of Brooke Andrews State Farm. The insurance agency will be located at 3125 Highway 5 N.

Also on the agenda:

•Site plan change request from the Bryant School District from the bus drive at Bryant Junior High.

•Preliminary plat approval for Benjamin Grove phase 3.

•Site plan approval for additional parking at Bryant Parks.

•Site plan approval for Archer Integrated Systems

•A sign permit application for Marketplace Veterinary Clinic located at 6309 Highway 5 N.

•A sign permit application for the Kum-N-Go located at 1709 North Reynolds Rd.

•A sign permit application for AT&T located at 7409 Alcoa Rd.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m at the Bryant City Complex/Administration Conference room. The public is encouraged to attend.