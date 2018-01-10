HG duo leads Lady Cards to victory

After having their three-game winning streak snapped Friday at Arkadelphia, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals (8-8, 4-2) returned to their winning ways Tuesday, defeating conference foe Bismarck 47-24 on the road.

The win was anchored by stellar shooting from senior Leighton Withers — who led all scorers with 20 — and the return of sophomore Kailey Southerland, who followed with 14 of her own.

Southerland, one of Harmony Grove’s key guards, had missed the past few games with injury.

Withers extends her county-leading scoring average to 16.2.