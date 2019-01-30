HG hangs tough in loss; Lady Cards roll

After falling handedly to the Mayflower Eagles on the road earlier this season (78-48), the Harmony Grove Cardinals fought to the bitter end Tuesday, despite coming up short at home 50-47.

Foul trouble was a concern most of the night for two of the Cardinals main playmakers.

CJ Davis, one of Saline County’s leading scorers, and Cameron Tipton both fouled out of the contest for the second straight game, both of which resulted in losses.

Lady Cardinals torch Mayflower at home

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals have put up big numbers this year, scoring at least 62 points in six contests. On Tuesday, Harmony Grove rolled Mayflower to a final of 70-37.

With scoring at a premium for the Lady Cardinals, four finished with double-digits as senior Kylie Moore led with game-high 19. Peyton Walmsley would follow with 13, while Megan Clay put up 12 and Kailey Southerland added 11 in the blowout victory.

The Lady Cardinals will visit Lisa Academy on Friday in Little Rock. Opening tip is planned for 6:30 p.m.

Read full story in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.