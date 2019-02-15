HG headed to 5-3A championship

After a tough second quarter to trail by four at the half, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals took control in the third quarter in Thursday’s 5-3A District Tournament matchup against the Episcopal Lady Wildcats at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock. The Lady Cards outscored the Lady Cats 16-4 in the third quarter and would come away with a 46-38 win over host Episcopal for a shot at the 5-3A title tonight at 7 p.m.

Harmony Grove (19-8) will take on the Central Arkansas Christian Lady Mustangs in the title game for a shot at the No. 1 seed in the Region 3 Regional, which begins next Wednesday at Mountain View High School.

The Lady Cardinals led 11-9 after one quarter Thursday and upped that lead to 17-11 when senior Peyton Walmsley had a coast-to-coast layup with 3:58 left to go in the half. But, the Lady Wildcats, which started three freshman, responded with a 12-2 run the rest of the way to take a 23-19 halftime lead.

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.