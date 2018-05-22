HG's Kelly hired as Bauxite head coach; Harrison to return to sidelines

Bauxite High School has named its next head coach for its senior boys basketball team.

Former Harmony Grove assistant Brandon Kelly was officially hired Monday during a meeting of the district's school board.

Kelly has worked as an assistant at Harmony Grove for the past nine years and says he is excited about his future at Bauxite.

Kelly replaces Andy Brakebill, who resigned earlier this year to accept the same position at Poyen High School.

In other coaching business during the meeting, senior girls head coach Joanna Scott announced she would not be returning for the 2018-19 school year.

However, former Lady Miners head coach and current Bauxite Athletic Director Josh Harrison announced he will be taking back over the program.

He last coached the Lady Miners in 2013.

