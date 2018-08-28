Home Plate Diner closes its doors

Home Plate Diner located at 2615 Prickett Road in Suite 1 has closed.

Monday was its last day of service.

Ownership of the diner was taken over by Nick Gann and Melissa Weeks during September of 2017. It originally opened in 2008.

During its last day open, the diner offered breakfast, lunch and hosted a pancake supper fundraiser for Lady Hornets Volleyball.

According to a post on Home Plate Diner's Facebook page, there is a potential new buyer for the diner.