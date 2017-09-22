Home Sweet Home: Panthers host defending champs in West opener

The Benton Panthers are on a two-game win streak going into their 6A West Conference opener tonight against defending 6A state champion Russellville Cyclones in the Panthers’ first home game of the season at the Benton Athletic Complex. It’s the 50th meeting between the two teams with the first coming in 1925. Benton holds a 25-20-4 edge in the series.

After a 7-point loss to rival Bryant in the Salt Bowl in Week 1, Benton has since defeated the Parkview Patriots 39-25 for its first victory at War Memorial since 2005 and took down Greenbrier on the road last week, 42-16, before tonight’s matchup with the defending champs.

“They’re not the Russellville from last year’s team, but they’re still a very talented team,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “Their skill guys are all back from last year. They moved one of their receivers to quarterback, a very athletic guy. Their skill guys are very talented, I think, on the offensive side of the football.”

Along with a new coach, the Cyclones have a new quarterback in junior Rhett Adkins, who has passed for 593 yards (67 percent) and seven touchdowns vs. no interceptions. Senior running back Josiah Woodard has run for 186 yards on 22 carries and a TD, and senior receiver Ryan Talley has 22 catches for 309 yards and three TDs for the team lead.

“Woodard is very quick, elusive and electric with the ball,” Harris said. “He does a great job. Their quarterback is doing a really good job.”

Though their returning skill players are very good, the Cyclones have lost both offensive and defensive lines to graduation.

“Offensive line-wise, they lost all five guys,” Harris said. “They’ve kind of struggled a little up front - not nearly as good as last year, but that’s to be expected. They’re going to get better as the year goes on.

“Defensively, all four of their DBs are back, but up front they lost all of their defensive linemen and their two interior lineman. They’re losing six on defense. They’re running more of a 3-4 defensive scheme this year. They do similar things we do - very aggressive, blitzing, attacking. It’s a different mentality from last year.”

The Panthers had a coming out performance on both sides of the ball last week in Greenbrier. Benton had 623 yards of total offense as junior QB Colen Morrow had 310 yards passing and three TDs (his first TDs of the season) completing 21 of 30, and junior running back Zak Wallace had 224 yards on the ground and two TDs, and leads the county ini rushing and TDs (10). Junior receiver Peyton Pallette had seven catches for 124 yards and two TDs, while sophomore Gavin Wells had six for 107 and a 65-yard TD, and also leads Saline County in receptions and yards.

The Panthers and Cyclones will kick off at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium in the Benton Athletic Complex and the game can be heard live on 106.7 FM “The Ride”.