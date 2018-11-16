Hornets, ‘Dogs meet with semis berth on line

The Bryant Hornets (8-2) are experiencing a bit of déjà vu this week as they play host to Fayetteville (9-2) in Round 2 of the 7A state playoffs.

The Hornets also hosted the Bulldogs in the same round last year, narrowly coming away with a win, 21-20, to advance to the semifinals.

The same prize is on the line tonight for both teams.

“This is a big task, there is no doubt about it,” said Head Coach Buck James. “Here at the end of the year, they (Fayetteville) are probably playing as well as anybody in their conference. It is a big deal from the standpoint of they are good and playing well and they are our first playoff opponent. It is going to be something that our football team will have to be ready for because the winner goes on and the loser stays at home.”

Bryant hosted Fayetteville in Week 3 of the regular season, falling by a single point, 36-35.

The previous three matchups, including two last season, have all been decided one point. Bryant won both contests last season, including an overtime victory in Week 2.

“We need to be able to run the football,” James said. “I don’t think we did that well enough the first time. We have got to be able to catch and throw. Then we have to make the most of our opportunities. We have to be able to score points.

“Their offense is potent and they are going to score points. We have to match them and hopefully be able to get some defensive stops.”

Round 2 will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium where the game time temperature is expected to fall to 48 degrees. Listen on Fox Sports Arkansas 99.3 FM/690 AM.

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.