Hornets attempt to slow Grizzlies in Central opener

After a heart-breaking 1-point loss to the Fayetteville Bulldogs last week in Bryant, the Hornets’ task doesn’t get any easier tonight when they open 7A Central Conference play against the undefeated Northside Grizzlies at Hornet Stadium.

The Grizzlies (3-0) walloped Rogers Hertitage 69-0 to start the season and downed 6A powerhouse Greenwood Bulldogs 31-16 a week later. Northside remained perfect on the season when the Grizzlies handled the Van Buren Pointers on the road, 46-21, in which senior quarterback Deuce Wise was 14 of 16 for 192 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 143 yards and another TD and also caught an 8-yard TD to round out his game.

“He’s the real deal,” Bryant Coach Buck James said of Wise. “We’re going to try to contain him. I don’t know if you can stop him. I think we just got to keep everybody around him from having a big game as well. I think a guy like that is going to get his, we just got to make sure everybody else doesn’t get theirs.”

According to James, the Hornets are healthy when they host the Grizzlies tonight at 7 at Hornet Stadium. Listen on Fox Sports Arkansas 99.3 FM/690 AM.

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier