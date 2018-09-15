Hornets can't hold on as Bulldogs bite

By: 
Josh Briggs
Managing Editor
Saturday, September 15, 2018
BENTON, AR

One of the most anticipated games of the season took place Friday in Bryant and neither team would disappoint as the No. 2 Bryant Hornets (2-1) faced off against the visiting No. 3 Fayetteville Bulldogs (3-0).

The rematch from last year’s 7A quarterfinals came down to the wire again, this time going Fayetteville’s direction via 36-35 victory in front of the Big Blue faithful.

“We didn’t play well in the first half and dug ourselves a hole,” said Head Coach Buck James. “Then we didn’t play well in the fourth quarter. We played one quarter of football and had a chance to beat them. My hat’s off to them. They out-played us, out-coached us and out-executed us.”

See full story in Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier.

