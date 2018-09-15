Hornets can't hold on as Bulldogs bite

One of the most anticipated games of the season took place Friday in Bryant and neither team would disappoint as the No. 2 Bryant Hornets (2-1) faced off against the visiting No. 3 Fayetteville Bulldogs (3-0).

The rematch from last year’s 7A quarterfinals came down to the wire again, this time going Fayetteville’s direction via 36-35 victory in front of the Big Blue faithful.

“We didn’t play well in the first half and dug ourselves a hole,” said Head Coach Buck James. “Then we didn’t play well in the fourth quarter. We played one quarter of football and had a chance to beat them. My hat’s off to them. They out-played us, out-coached us and out-executed us.”

