Hornets clinch Central with rout of NLR

The Bryant Hornets boys soccer team clinched the 6A Central Conference title Tuesday with a 6-1 rout over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats at Hornets Stadium in Bryant. It was the Hornets’ 11th straight victory to put them at 13-2-2 overall, 12-1 in the Central. It was Bryant’s first conference title since 2014.

“It was great for these boys to experience it,” Bryant Coach Rick Friday said of the Central championship. “I’ve pushed them and they have worked extremely hard. They work hard for each other and believe in each other.”

