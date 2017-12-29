Hornets down Titans in OT

Down by 11 after one quarter of play, the Bryant Hornets fought back to clip the Jacksonville Titans 63-61 in overtime Thursday in the first round of the Coke Classic in Fort Smith.

“They hit five threes in the first quarter and we had to come back again,” Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. “We had to adjust on how they were attacking us on offense.

“Our guys did a good job of really starting to make it more difficult on Jacksonville. They weren’t getting as open and they weren’t getting inside.”

The Hornets were down 23-12 after the first quarter and fought back to make it a 34-32 deficit at the half vs. Jacksonville before sophomore Khalen Robinson made the game-winning bucket with four seconds left in overtime to snap a 61-61 tie to improve Bryant to 8-3 this season. The Hornets play Charleston, which defeated Fort Smith Southside 65-55 on Thursday, today at 5:50 p.m.

The Hornets spent the whole game fighting back as they were down 47-42 after three quarters before tying it up at 53-all at the end of regulation.