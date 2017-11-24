Hornets end season in semis

The Bryant Hornets climbed back from a first-half hole in its previous two games leading to Friday's semifinals match at Bentonville in the 7A playoffs, but couldn't make it a third as the Hornets ended their year at the hands of the Tigers by a score of 44-14.

The loss is Bryant's second straight in the semis after losing to runner-up North Little Rock on the road in 2016.

The loss to Bentonville is the fourth in as many tries for Bryant in school history.

The Hornets trailed 37-7 at the half before cutting into Bentonville's lead in the third quarter with a big touchdown. However, the Tigers were not going to be outplayed as the Hornets fell for the second time this year, ending with a 10-2 overall record.

Bentonville will battle North Little Rock in next week's 7A final at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

See Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.