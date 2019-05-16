Hornets face Bulldogs for 1st state title try

Winning their first conference title since 2014, the Central No. 1 seed Bryant Hornets soccer team earned a first-round bye in the 6A State Tournament and will now play for their first ever state championship Friday when they face the West No. 1 seed Springdale Bulldogs at 2 p.m. at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Bryant Coach Rick Friday said it’s been all part of the plan.

“The boys have worked hard this season,” Friday said of the Hornets. “They’ve had a goal that we’ll win the conference championship and the state championship. We’ve just kept our focus since August.”

And there’s no doubt it’s been a total team effort.

“There’s been camaraderie,” Friday said. “We have leaders, but no one really tries to step on anyone else. Everybody has a role to play. We have our playmakers, we have our defenders, we have kids that are solid in the middle and all the puzzle pieces fit.”

