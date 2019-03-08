Hornets fall to Grizzlies in title game

The Bryant Hornets tied the game 39-39 off of senior Rodney Lambert’s offensive rebound and put back with just under two minutes to play, but Northside Grizzlies junior Javion Releford would respond with a big three assisted by 6A State Tournament finals MVP Jaylin Wiliams with 1:15 left to play, and that lead would stick as the Grizzlies would get the better of the Hornets 44-41 in the championship game Friday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The Bryant loss broke the Hornets’ 15-game win streak after Bryant had made the title game for the first time in 38 years, when Bryant defeated Brinkley in 1981.

“They earned it so I’m going to give credit where credit is due,” Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. “I want to congratulate them on a great season and championship. As for our team, we fought til the end.”

