Hornets off to good start in Tampa

The Bryant Hornets baseball team has had an excellent spring break so far at a tournament in Tampa Bay, Florida. Beginning on Monday, the Hornets have gone 4-0, including victories over Canada (16-2) and Luthern (3-1), and on Tuesday defeated the Tigers 13-0 and Canada 13-0. Bryant improves to 12-2 going into today’s game against Luthern.

In the last two 13-0 shutouts, junior Will Hathcote and senior Logan Grant combined for 10 shutout innings, with Grant giving up just two hits and three walks, while striking out seven for the five-inning win. Hathcote gave up two hits without a walk, while striking out eight in his win.

Hornets 13, Canada 0

Against Canada, it was a scoreless game until the Hornets put up a lone run in the third inning, but then Bryant busted out with a 5-spot in the fourth and 7-spot in the fifth for the 13-0 rout.

Sophomore Austin Ledbetter went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, sophomore Noah Davis was 1 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, senior Logan Chambers was 1 for 1 with two runs, two RBIs and three walks, junior Zion Collins was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI and junior Cade Drennan was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. The Hornets were issued 11 walks in the win.

Hornets 13, Tigers 0

Bryant again was patient at the plate as the Hornets received eight walks, while putting up two runs in the first, three in the second and one in the third before ending the game with a 7-spot in the fourth inning.

Ledbetter again had a 2-for-4 showing with a run and RBI, while senior Coby Greiner went 1 for 1 with two RBIs, senior Jake Wright 2 for 3 with an RBI, Davis 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, Chambers 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and junior Peyton Dillon 1 for 2 with two runs.

Hornets 3, Luthern 1

Bryant had its closest game against Luthern with a 3-1 win. The Hornets scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the first inning as Chambers singled to start and was sacrifice bunted to second by Davis before Ledbetter walked. Chambers and Ledbetter completed a double steal before both were knocked in by Drennan’s 2-run double for the 2-0 advantage. Drennan later scored on a double steal of home for the 3-0 lead after one.

That’s all the Hornets would need as Ledbetter was excellent on the mound giving up four hits and a walk in five shutout innings, while striking out seven. Collins pitched a scoreless and hitless inning of relief while striking out two, and Greiner gave up the lone run in one inning of work while striking out two as well.

Chambers finished 2 for 3, Drennan was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Wright and Dillon both went 1 for 3.

Hornets 16, Canada 2

Bryant scored two runs each in the first, second and third innings before breaking it open with a 7-spot in the fourth. Dillon started and allowed Canada to tie things at 2-2 after one inning, but wouldn’t allow another run the rest of the way. Dillon finished giving up two runs on three hits and four walks, striking out 10 in five innings pitched.

Chambers had the big day at the plate going 3 for 4 with three runs, three RBIs, a double and a triple. Drennan was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Gage Stark was 1 for 2 with four runs and two RBIs. Wright had a hit and two RBIs, while Ledbetter had a hit and RBI.