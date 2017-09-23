Hornets handle Grizzlies on the road
Bryant junior quarterback Ren Hefley passed for three touchdowns, senior receiver Brandon Murray caught two of those and sophomore running back Latavion Scott rushed for over 100 yards and scored a touchdown on the way to a Hornets' 31-12 victory over the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies on the road Friday night.
The victory avenges last year's 29-0 loss to the Grizzlies at home and improves the Hornets to 4-0 and gets them off to a 1-0 start in the 7A Central Conference opener.
Bryant jumped on Northside early as Hefley hit junior receiver Randy Thomas for a 22-yard strike to get the Hornets on top 7-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter. Bryant struck again early in the second quarter as Hefley found Murray for a 45-yard TD for the 14-0 advantage with 10:23 left in the half.
Scott would make it a 21-0 ballgame when he went untouched for a 12-yard TD run with 7:25 left in the half. Bryant led 21-3 at halftime as the Hornets outgained the Grizzlies 212-74 in the first half alone. Scott had 100 yards on 18 carries in the opening half.
