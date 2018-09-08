Hornets hang on, win 17-10 on road

The Bryant Hornets led the Bentonville West Wolverines 17-7 at the half and wouldn’t score again. But, after holding the Wolverines to just 39 total yards of offense in the first half, the Bryant defense would bend and not break in the second to give the Hornets a 17-10 victory Friday at First National Bank of NWA Field in Centerton.

Though the Hornets did pick up the W to improve to 2-0, Bryant Coach Buck James wasn’t particularly impressed by the offensive effort.

“A win is a win,” he said. “I like to win and I know our kids do, but it’s sort of like holding hands with your sister. You love her and everything, but that’s not what you went to the movie for. We just have to do a better job of competing against ourselves. Mentality, discipline and doing our jobs to the best of our ability.”

