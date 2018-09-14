Hornets host ‘Dogs

The Bryant Hornets don’t mess around when it comes to scheduling nonconference opponents. The Hornets defeated rival Benton, one of the 6A’s top teams, in a shortened Salt Bowl in the season-opener and downed the Bentonville West Wolverines, picked to win the 7A West, 17-10 last week.

Bryant’s opponent tonight to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule, the Fayetteville Bulldogs, will not be an easy task, either. With Bryant ranked No. 2 in the 7A according to Hooten’s, the Hornets will take on the No. 3 Bulldogs after Fayetteville (2-0) defeated Vianney Catholic (Kirkwood, Missouri) 51-28 and Owasso, Oklahoma, 45-31 in its first two games. Owasso is currently ranked No. 3 in the state of Oklahoma (per maxpreps.com) and Vianney is the 10th best team in Missouri.

“They’re going to be good every year,” Bryant Coach Buck James said of the Bulldogs. “They’ve got a good program, good athletes and good coaching. That’s why we’re playing these guys. That’s why we played Bentonville West, that’s why we play Benton because we want our nonconference schedule to be every bit as tough as our conference schedule. We’re looking to try to improve.”

Kickoff for tonight’s game is 7 p.m. at Hornets Stadium in Bryant. Listen on Fox Sports Arkansas 99.3 FM/690 AM.

Read the rest in today's The Saline Courier.