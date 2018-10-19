Hornets host Cabot on homecoming

The Bryant Hornets are looking for quite a different game from last year with the Cabot Panthers. The Hornets host the Panthers tonight for homecoming at Hornet Stadium a year after Bryant had just five offensive possessions, (10 total between the two teams, yet Bryant’s last one was a kneel to end the game) in Cabot. The Hornets (6-1, 4-0 Central) still won 17-10, so they don’t want the result to differ, but they definitely don’t want to play the Panthers’ game.

“We have to make it a multi-possession game, a 10- to 12-possession game, unless we want to play their game,” Bryant Coach Buck James said. “That’s what we did last year.”

The reason those possessions are few and far between is the fact Cabot runs nearly every play with the three-headed monster of senior Brad Morales, junior Graham Turner and senior T.J. Rogers, not to mention senior quarterback Jessie Windemaker, out of the Dead-T.

Rogers had a big game last week in a 41-21 win over Central for 38-year coaching veteran Mike Malham’s 300th win. Rogers ran for 168 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. But before last week’s victory, the Panthers had lost four straight after starting the season 2-0. That losing streak began with a loss to the Benton Panthers, but all three Cabot running backs rushed for over 100 yards in the game.

