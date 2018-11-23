Hornets host Grizzlies for 7A title berth

The Bryant Hornets (9-2) made history with last week’s 28-25 win over Fayetteville in the quarterfinals of the 7A state playoffs.

Tonight, they have a chance to add to the history books as they host Fort Smith Northside (8-4) with a chance to do go the 7A State Championship game for the first time in program history.

The win over Fayetteville gave Bryant its first semifinals home game in history.

“To believe that Bryant had never been to the semifinals in school history, then to go three times in a row and then have a semifinal game at home is very surreal,” said Head Coach Buck James after the Fayetteville win. “It is a dream come true. I can’t ask any more for what these kids have given us. They have played their guts out. They have done everything we have asked them to do and they find a way to win. This senior class will forever be remembered, regardless of what happens, simply for what they have accomplished.”

Bryant played host to Fort Smith Northside in Week 4, defeating the Grizzlies 16-7 in a rain-shortened affair that lasted only one half.

Bryant, though, was driving when lightning struck — eventually causing the cancelation — and likely would have scored before the half.

“They have a good football team,” James said. “We were sort of lucky that it rained and they went home. They have a lot of reasons to come back here and prove that they belong. They are very athletic and they are big and strong. They can play at a high level and we have got our hands full.”

Kickoff for tonight’s contest is planned for 7. Listen on Fox Sports Arkansas 99.3 FM/690 AM.

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.