Hornets host Rockets

The Catholic Rockets have gone more run-heavy this season, featuring their talented running back Samy Johnson. Johnson has piled up accolades as a sophomore and looks to improve as a junior this year. The Hornets dispensed with the Rockets easily last year, by a score of 41-27 at War Memorial Stadium. A ground-and-pound attack may prove more effective if the Rockets can force turnovers in tonight’s 7A Central Conference match at Hornet Stadium.

In the past three games, Johnson has rushed for 448 yards and five touchdowns with an average of 7.6 yards per carry. Catholic senior quarterback Jake James has passed for 458 yards with two TDs and two interceptions at a 50 percent clip in the same time period.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rockets (2-2, 0-1) try to beat teams with finesse and scheme. Coach Buck James said that it is important that his players settle in and play their game. The Hornets are a physical team at the point of attack and it is easy to go away from that when the defense is giving sophisticated looks along the line.

“They like to move their linemen and that can be something that we haven’t seen a lot of since we played Benton,” James said. “They know where they’re goin’ on the snap of the football and that’s something that you have to get used to. I think that would be our biggest concern on offense.”

A fast defense with a mobile defensive line can make it hard to impose the will of the offense. That is why a disciplined approach keeps the Hornets (4-0, 1-0) on track in the game. The type of defense the Rockets employ takes advantage of mistakes.

Kickoff for tonight’s game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant is 7 p.m. and can be listened to on 93.7 FM/690 AM.