Hornets host Tigers

After blowing out the Catholic Rockets 59-28 at War Memorial Stadium and going for 562 yards of total offense, the Bryant Hornets return home to Hornet Stadium tonight when they host the Central Tigers.

The Hornets moved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in 7A Central Conference play as they take on the Tigers (1-3-1, 0-2), which fell 35-7 to the Northside Grizzlies last week.

Central sophomore running back Sam Franklin ran for 86 yards on 24 carries, while sophomore quarterback Lawson Gunn hit senior receiver Dajun Brewer for a 4-yard touchdown pass for the lone score against the Grizzlies. Gunn also went to Brewer for a 14-yard TD pass in a 38-8 loss to North Little Rock two weeks ago.

“They’ve got a big offensive line and they can run the ball,” Bryant Coach Buck James said. “Their youth and inexperience has probably been their biggest problem. They don’t score a lot of points, because really youth and inexperience hurts everybody.

Bryant and Central will kick off at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium. Listen on Fox Sports Arkansas 99.3 FM/690 AM.

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.