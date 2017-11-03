Hornets with no gimme in finale

Bryant suffered their first loss of the season a week ago at the hands of the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats. The 25-14 loss is closer than the 38-7 regular-season loss to them last year. It’s also closer than the 46-13 loss they the Wildcats handed them in the playoffs to knock them out in the 7A semifinals. Of course, the team is trying to get better. The Hornets have played hard all year against tough opponents. Another one awaits them tonight, the Conway Wampus Cats. The Wampus Cats put up a similar score against North Little Rock to Bryant’s. That was one of their two losses, the other was a 2-point loss to Springdale. Conway is riding a four-game win streak during which they’ve manhandled their opponents, scoring more than 30 points in each game. Michael George dots the I for the Wampus Cats and is one of the best runners in the state. Senior Andrew Hreha is a strong-armed quarterback who can take advantage of play-action.

“Their score with North Little Rock is basically the same as ours,” Bryant Head Coach Buck James said. “We’re two pretty evenly matched teams.”

The challenge of defending Conway (7-2, 5-1 Central)is staying disciplined, much as it has been all year. Conway likes to play smash-mouth football, but isn’t scared to drop back and pass. Their play-action passing is especially deadly.

“They’re in a run-oriented offense. But they do throw the football well,” James said. “There’s been times I’ve seen them throw it 15 times in a row.”

Bryant and Conway kick off at 7 p.m. at John McConnell Stadium and can be heard on 93.7 FM/690 AM.