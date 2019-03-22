Hornets perfect in Tampa tourney

The Bryant Hornets baseball team moved to 6-0 in a tournament in Tampa, Florida, after shutting out Kennedy Catholic (New York) 4-0 Thursday to go unbeaten in the tourney. The win moves the Hornets to 14-2 overall.

It was a good week for Bryant as both pitching and hitting was hot in downing their six opponents by a total score of 63-7, or an average of 10.5 - 1.2.

“All the pitching was good,” Bryant Coach Travis Queck said. “We had timely hits. I think we had over 50 hits in the week. The guys just put together good performances. Defensively, I think we had two errors against Lutheran South in (Wednesday’s) game. Other than that, I don’t think we booted the ball or made mistakes all week.”

