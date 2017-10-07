Hornets run past Central, lose QB to injury

The Bryant Hornets moved to 6-0 overall Friday with their 35-20 win over Little Rock Central at Quigley Stadium.

Despite the win, the Hornets lost their quarterback to injury after he was taken to the ground late in the second half.

Junior Ren Hefley immediately began receiving treatment for an apparent shoulder/collar bone injury and did not return to the game.

Running back Latavion Scott performed well again, rushing for more than 140 yards, raising his season average to 120 yards per game.

He also scored twice in the win.

See Saturday's issue for the full story.