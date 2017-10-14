Hornets shake slow start, stay unbeaten

The Bryant Hornets (7-0, 4-0 Central) took on the Southside Mavericks on homecoming night and came out victorious, with a final score of 30-19. Bryant lost starting quarterback Ren Hefley in last week’s contest versus the Central Tigers, forcing

Head Coach Buck James to put sophomore Jake Meaders at starting quarterback, his first start of his varsity career. James was pleased with Meaders performance.

“I thought Jake played well,” James said. “I thought he did a lot of good things out there. It was an adverse situation and they really came after him and that didn’t give him a lot of time to do what he does. There wasn’t anything wrong in the way he played. That being said, I have no doubt that he’ll continue to get better.”