Hornets stay perfect, win close one over Cabot

The Bryant Hornets (8-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten Friday as they slipped out of Cabot with a 17-10 win over the Panthers in 7A Central action.

The game saw only 10 possessions overall, including a one-play game-ending kneel down by Bryant following a Cabot fumble with 44 seconds to go.

Bryant still snapped the ball 66 times, gaining 374 yards from scrimmage.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Meaders had himself a night with 247 yards and a TD through the air on 19 of 30 completions.

Running back Latavion Scott also showed off his talent, rushing 23 times for 125 yards and a score.

The Hornets will take on North Little Rock in Week 9 at Hornets Stadium with the 7A Central title hanging in the balance.

See the full story from Friday's win in Saturday's Saline Courier.