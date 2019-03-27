Hornets sting Tigers to open Central

The Bryant Hornets led by three runs after four innings of play over the Central Tigers to open 6A Central action Tuesday in Bryant, but would blow the game open in the fifth, scoring six runs in an eventual 12-3 rout over the Tigers. The win puts the Hornets at 15-2 overall, 1-0 in conference heading into Friday’s league matchup vs. the Southside Mavericks in Fort Smith.

