Hornets stung on Sr. Night

Bryant junior catcher Jake Wright attempts to catch a pop foul in a 4-0 loss to the Sheridan Yellowjackets Tuesday on senior night in Bryant. Wright just missed out on an excellent catch. Bryant will take on Fayetteville Thursday at 10 a.m. in North Little Rock. TONY LENAHAN/The Saline Courier
By: 
TONY LENAHAN
Sports Editor
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
BRYANT, AR

BRYANT – For senior night, most schools will schedule an opponent there is a good chance to defeat on that particular occasion, but not the Bryant Hornets baseball team. Heading into Thursday morning’s opening round of the 7A State Tournament, Bryant hosted a top five team in the state (No. 2 according to maxpreps.com) in the Sheridan Yellowjackets on Tuesday’s senior night at Hornets Field in Bryant.
The Yellowjackets brought in their 26-5 record overall and left with their 27th win in a 4-0 shutout over the Hornets, holding Bryant to just three hits on the day. But, Tuesday’s game will provide the Hornets, the Central No. 4 seed, with an excellent tuneup going into Thursday’s 10 a.m. affair with the West No. 5 seed Fayetteville Purple Dogs at Vince DeSalvo Stadium (located in Burns Park) in North Little Rock.

