Hornets stung on Sr. Night

BRYANT – For senior night, most schools will schedule an opponent there is a good chance to defeat on that particular occasion, but not the Bryant Hornets baseball team. Heading into Thursday morning’s opening round of the 7A State Tournament, Bryant hosted a top five team in the state (No. 2 according to maxpreps.com) in the Sheridan Yellowjackets on Tuesday’s senior night at Hornets Field in Bryant.

The Yellowjackets brought in their 26-5 record overall and left with their 27th win in a 4-0 shutout over the Hornets, holding Bryant to just three hits on the day. But, Tuesday’s game will provide the Hornets, the Central No. 4 seed, with an excellent tuneup going into Thursday’s 10 a.m. affair with the West No. 5 seed Fayetteville Purple Dogs at Vince DeSalvo Stadium (located in Burns Park) in North Little Rock.