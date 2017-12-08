Hornets victorious in 1st round

The Bryant Hornets got up big in the first half, lost the lead in the second half, but came back to pick up a 65-54 victory over the McClellan Crimson Lions in the opening round of the Jammin’ for Jackets tournament in Cirks Arena at Hall High School in Little Rock.

The Hornets (5-0) remained undefeated on the season as Bryant will take on its toughest test yet in Round 2 of the tourney against host Hall Warriors tonight at 7.

Playing two halves instead of four quarters in this tourney, Bryant built a 10-2 lead with 13:56 left after sophomore Khalen Robinson hit a three from the corner to force a McClellan timeout. Senior Sam Chumley would up the lead to 19-9 with 11:03 left in the first half with a three of his own and then followed that three a minute later with a breakaway dunk to put the Hornets up 21-9 with just under 10 minutes remaining.

But, Robinson, Chumley and junior Rodney Lambert would all pick up two fouls and sit the rest of the half and the Crimson Lions took advantage.

“We got off to good start and then we got in foul trouble,” Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. “We had all three of them out there and Cam Hunter played with great poise for most of the day. He really held himself together. I’m proud of that. He was very poised for a young guy out there. We kind of held it together until halftime.”