Huckaby pleads guilty in '18 attempted murder case, gets 30-year sentence

A Benton man charged with first-degree attempted murder and kidnapping after running over a convenience store clerk in 2018 before leading police on a high-speed chase, has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Curtis Huckaby, 51, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday during a hearing before Saline County Circuit Judge Gary Arnold.

On Jan. 1, 2018, officers responded to Carywood Drive in Bryant around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a physical disturbance between the suspect and his son, Brock Huckaby.

Brock said his dad showed up at the house and was "acting crazy," telling him that the "dog was spying on him."

Brock then said his father proceeded to hit him on the head with his fists. Officers reported that Brock had blood on his hands and face. He was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a 2-inch laceration.

While searching for Curtis, officers received a call from a clerk at Big Red Valero on Reynolds Road in Bryant around 2:10 a.m.

According to an arrest disposition report, the clerk, later identified as Erica Greene, was screaming for help and told officers that Curtis had entered the store claiming to be a part of "Seal Team 6."

The clerk said Curtis grabbed her and forced her from the store with her arms behind her back before assaulting her in the parking lot with his fists and an unknown object, which was also shown on video recording during his bond hearing before District Court Judge Mike Robinson.

After hitting the victim for several minutes, the suspect returned to his vehicle before running over Greene with both passenger-side tires prior to fleeing the scene.

Greene suffered a broken back and facial lacerations, according to reports.

