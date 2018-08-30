Humane Society to host shot, heartworm test clinic

The Humane Society of Saline County will hold a low-cost shot and dog heartworm test clinic Friday at its location at 7600 Bauxite Highway, Bauxite.

Pet owners can sign up for an appointment at www.hssaline.org.

Dr. Howard Foggo will give all vaccinations and perform heartworm test.

The heartworm test will cost $20. For dogs who get the test that day, a six-month supply of Tri-Heart Plus heartworm preventative will be $20.

Microchips will be available for $25 and include lifetime registration.

Rabies shots for dogs and cats will be $10. Annual shots, including canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvovirus, for dogs are $10. Annual shots for cats, including feline rhinotracheitis, calici, panleukopenia and chlamydia psitpaci, will be $10. Bordetell, known as kennel cough, shots for dogs are $10, and the flu shot for dogs is $15.

The society can only accept cash payments. Aggressive animals will not be permitted.