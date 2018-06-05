Humane Society to offer low-cost shot clinics

The Humane Society of Saline County plans to hold three low cost clinics in the coming days.

“We try to host a couple of clinics every month,” said Ann Sanders, director of the society.

There will be shot and dog heat worm test clinics June 8 and 14 by appointment at 7600 Bauxite Highway in Bauxite. Sanders said the society prefers appointments be made by emailing hsclinicappointment@gmail.com. Appointments can be made via phone, but Sanders said the society is only open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday so that is the only time the phone is answered. A volunteers work to answer all emails quickly.

The emails should include the number of animals, whether it is for shots or shots and heart worm test and a preference of morning or afternoon.

Vaccinations and tests will be conducted by Dr. Howard Foggo. The clinics are for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

Heart worm tests will be $20. For those who get the tests that day, a six-month supply of Tri-Heart Plus will be $20.

Microchips will be available for $25 and includes lifetime registration.

Rabies shots are $10. Sanders said due to state law, if an owner can show proof their pet had a rabies shot last year, the pet can get a three-year booster. Without proof, the pet can only get the one-year shot.

Shots for dogs are $10 for canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvovirus. A shot for bordetella, known as kennel cough, is $10.

Flu shots for dogs are $15.

Shots for cats are $10 and contain feline rhinotracheitis, calici, panleukopenia and chlamydia psitpaci.

The drive-thru low cost shot clinic will be noon to 4 p.m. June 10 at 101 School St. in Bauxite.

Foggo and Fessica Roberts, DVM, will administer vaccinations.

The rabies, bortetella and annual shots are the same as the clinics at the society.

Sanders said the drive-thru clinic makes it easier for people with multiple pets who may find it difficult to take them into a veterinarian’s office.

All clinics are cash only. Sanders said no aggressive animals are allowed.

According to Sanders, the society holds the clinics to make pet healthcare more affordable. She does not want people to have to give up their animals because they can’t afford it. She wants to keep pets in their homes.