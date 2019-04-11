Imagination Library seeking local youngster as new face for group

The Imagination Library of Saline County is holding a Little Book Worm contest to find the new face of Imagination Library.

The organization is looking for a child from an infant to four years old.

According to Dana Poindexter, vice president of the Imagination Library board, they are looking for a child’s image that can be used in marketing.

“It was time for an update and we wanted to continue to use a Saline County child,” she said.

Imagination Library is a nonprofit organization that gives children from birth through age 5 an age-appropriate, high-quality book each month until that child turns 5.

Poindexter said a child starting at birth can receive up to 60 books by their 5th birthday. Since 2011, Imagination Library of Saline County has sent out around 75,000 books to 3,000 children. Currently, 1,200 children are receiving books.

The national Imagination Library, founded by country music star and actress Dolly Parton, has given away 1 million books.

Poindexter said books in a child’s home are important to a child’s development. Being read to by a parent improves brain development and lays the foundation for learning. She added it also fosters the child-parent relationship.

The organization is always in need of donations to keep the program going. The children receive the books at no cost.

A $25 donation provides a year’s worth of books.

Anyone interested in donating or signing up a child for the program can contact Imagination Library through its Facebook page or online at www.imaginationlibraryofsalinecounty.org.

The organization is looking for a child up to age 4. The parent should take a photo of their child with a book and email it to bookwormsaline@gmail.com. The parent will receive back a form to fill out and send in.

All entries must be turned in by April 15.

After that date, the board will meet to select the winner.

The one chosen will be used on marketing materials for the year and receive $25 in book bucks from the Saline County Library to be used in its used book store.

So far, Poindexter said the organization has received nine entries.

While a child does not have to be in the program, she said she would like to see some enter and show off the books they have received.

“We are excited to see our local kids show off their Imagination Library books,” Poindexter said.

This is the first time for the contest. She hopes they will do it again in the future.

“I encourage parents to snap a picture and send it in,” she said.