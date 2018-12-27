Injured dog recovering after surgery

An injured dog that was found in a trash can at a Bauxite home Friday is currently recovering after undergoing surgery.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Gail Street after the animal was found shortly before the can was to be emptied into a trash truck, according to a Saline County Sheriff's Office report.

The dog reportedly had injuries to "its right eye and neck as well as injuries to its head as if it had been attacked," the deputy noted in the report.

The Humane Society of Saline County took in the dog after the incident and took her to a vet for treatment.

"She was not in good shape and was having seizures," said Humane Society Director Ann Sanders said adding that the Humane Society had to call many vets before finding one to help.

The dog, who had been shot, had to undergo surgery. A bullet was removed from the dog's skull. While performing surgery to remove the dog's eye, the vet also found two more bullet fragments in her eye socket, Sanders said.

"She also appears to be deaf from these gunshot wounds," Sanders added.

The dog is recovering with a foster family who is calling her Sally Sue.

Sanders hopes the SCSO investigates the incident and the person or people responsible for the dog's injuries are prosecuted.

While responded to the incident, deputies spoke with the owner of the trash can along with other neighbors but were unable to locate the owner of the dog.

"No one I spoke with had ever seen the dog before," according to the report.

Several neighbors and the owner of the trash can did mention to deputies that there had been a "large commotion outside" the night before the dog was located.

"I spoke with several neighbors who confirmed the disturbance in the road the night before but they stated it was so brief they did not think much about it," the deputy wrote in the report.

People who have information about the incident are encouraged to contact the SCSO or the Humane Society.

For those wanting to help with medical costs for the dog, individuals can mail donations to the Humane Society of Saline County at 7600 Bauxite Highway, Bauxite, AR 72011.