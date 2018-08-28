Innocence Gone: Reflections of Salt Bowl XIX

Something more than a football game was lost during the Salt Bowl on Saturday night.

When thinking about the events that played out during the game, my first thought was that those kids lost a part of their childhood. The simple joy of attending a hotly anticipated high school football game should have been a highlight for them instead of a night of mass chaos and fear. The panic that ensued was sharp and painful. The more I began to think about that night, the more I realized that the innocence of those kids was gone long before the Salt Bowl.

Gunfire was their first thought.

Although officials say that the sounds that were heard were the result of a stun gun and a barricade being knocked over, the first thought those kids had was gunfire. That is the world they know. Their first reaction was that they believed their lives were in imminent danger.

I was a high school kid in the early 1990s. I attended numerous football games as both a cheerleader and later as a spectator. I can say that if a stun gun had been fired I would not have even been able to identify the sound let alone think it was a gunshot. I would not have mistaken barricades falling as gun fire.

That is not the world we live in today and my heart breaks for those kids. Less than 24 hours later, news broke of the mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. Their fears are not unfounded.

As a journalist, it’s a hazard of the profession when major news breaks elsewhere that you imagine how you would cover the story. What you would have done differently or what you have done the same are common thoughts. Both my husband and I are reporters. I was not at the Salt Bowl in an official capacity like he was, but that changed in an instant.

From my view in the press box, the first thing that I noticed was a large group of kids on the Bryant side running along the bleachers. In a span of a few minutes, I watched the wave of fear flow across the grounds. As more people began to run, the sound of the crowd also began a slow crescendo. When you hear someone say “gun” or “active shooter” the fight or flight response kicks into high gear.

Your focus sharpens despite your heart practically throwing itself against your chest. Our first call was to my stepdaughter who we had just seen at halftime. She was already out of the stadium, but had sprained her ankle in the chaos. My second call was to my parents to let them know we were on lockdown in the press box and not to panic if they saw anything on social media. The third was to my editor here at The Saline Courier.

My job is to report the news and keep the public informed. My integrity as a journalist means everything to me. I strive to make sure that what I am relaying to the public is the truth with no bias. In a situation like the Salt Bowl, my choices were harder than you would imagine. Do I report that there is a possible active shooter even though that was not immediately confirmed with law enforcement or do I say that an incident has occurred with more details to follow? If I chose the first option and it turns out as it did, that there was no gun involved, I could have been seen as trying to incite panic.

If I chose to hold off on reporting a possible active shooter and it did turn out to be that kind of a situation, could I live with the ramifications of that. Had people been shot and killed, I would always wonder if I could have helped prevent that by urging people to take shelter or evacuate.

When we finally left the stadium late Saturday night after the final press conferences, I began to overanalyze the choices I made. It’s something all journalists do. We think about questions we should have asked and ones we wished we hadn't.

The adrenaline began to wear off and my mind switched off from journalist mode and I began to think of the kids. The sadness was overwhelming. I had reported on some of the pre-game activities leading up to the Salt Bowl. I know about the hours of practice and preparation of hundreds of kids, parents, coaches and school officials that happened in the weeks prior to the game. To see it end the way it did was agonizing.

In his press conference after the game was canceled, Salt Bowl organizer Shane Broadway stated that “kids lost tonight.” I fully agree with that statement. I do believe that the kids lost on Saturday night. Sadly, I believe that what they lost was probably long gone before the Salt Bowl.

The bright spot has been the stories of courage exhibited by kids from both Benton and Bryant. Countless accounts of football players covering kids with their own bodies to protect them and kids joining hands to make sure no one is left behind as they raced off the field to evacuate.

They thought of each other. They were a community. There is hope. What was lost, can be found.

•••

Dana Guthrie is a reporter for The Saline Courier and longtime media journalist.