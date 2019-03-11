Interstate expansion projects causes lane closures

As part of the widening of Interstate 30 to six lanes between U.S. Highway 70 and Benton, bridge work will require lane closures in Saline County beginning tonight, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, various lanes on eastbound Interstate 30, the eastbound frontage road, and U.S. Highway 67/State Highway 229 will be closed to hang netting on overpass structures. Lanes will be closed tonight through March 15.

Eastbound Interstate 30 will have the inside and outside lanes alternately closed at the South Street overpass between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.will alternately close the inside and outside lanes at the South Street overpass between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Eastbound Frontage Road will be reduced to one open lane at the South Street overpass between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Westbound Interstate 30 will alternately close the inside and outside lanes between Congo Road and the South Street overpass between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The westbound Frontage Road will be reduced to one open lane at the South Street overpass between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. During this time, the Interstate 30 on-ramp west of Carpenter Street will be closed. Traffic can use the on-ramp west of South Street.

Interstate traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage. Highway and frontage road traffic will be controlled with flaggers, barrels, and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone.

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.