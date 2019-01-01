It's Baaaack! 13th El Cena Casa Day set Feb. 2

For the 13th year, Riverside Grocery & Catering in Benton will bring back the taste of Tex-Mex, featuring locally loved recipes of El Cena Casa.

This year, the fiesta is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at 4444 Highway 5. Riverside owner Rick Bellinger encourages patrons to arrive early. About 500 to 700 people attend the event throughout the day.

As it has in the past, El Cena Casa Day will feature the former eatery's hot sauce and crowd-favorite cheese dip and chips. Bellinger said he and his staff plan to have 30 extra gallons of the liquid gold for this year's event — bringing the grand total to nearly 200 gallons.

Other specialties include punch, guacamole, refried beans, Spanish rice, enchiladas and taco meat.

Hot sauce and cheese dip are $5 a pint and guacamole is $5 for half a pint. By the gallon, cheese dip is $40. On average individuals spend $25 to $30.

Bellinger said he will sell until he runs out of product.

"Come check it out," Bellinger said. "See for yourself."