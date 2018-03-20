IT'S OFFICIAL: Everett purchases Landers Chevrolet

Everett Automotive Group officially acquired Landers Chevrolet in Benton on Tuesday and will operate under the name Everett Chevrolet.

“This acquisition comes at a great time for us,” said Dwight Everett, co-owner of Everett Automotive Group. “(This year) is a year that we plan to stay closer to home, closer to the grandkids. This deal allows us to do that while strengthening our presence in Central Arkansas.'

The group recently sold its three Northwest Arkansas dealerships.

Everett Chevrolet is located at 19426 Interstate 30 in Benton.

See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.