It's a wash!

The Big Red Series will be postponed due to inclement weather on Saturday. The Benton Panthers were set to open their new field, Everett Field at Panthers Stadium, against the Bryant Hornets at 5 p.m., but the series will now be played on Thursday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. All pre-sold tickets purchased at Big Red will be honored.

"We're going to make it up on the 25th," Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said, "and I believe they're still going to do tailgating again and try to do the fireworks and everything on that Thursday. It's going to be alright.

"For some reason this whole deal with this field, rain has been involved since Day 1. I guess it's just telling us, 'Y'all aren't going to have to worry about rain anymore (due to the all turf field) so we're going to make it rain on you.'

Originally going to play the Lake Hamilton Wolves at home Tuesday, that game has been moved to Lake Hamilton due to scheduling conflicts and now Benton will open the new stadium against the Greenbrier Panthers in a nonconference game this Thursday at the Benton Athletic Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.