JA kickball tournament rescheduled

Due to the concerns about the condition of the playing fields from the recent rain, the Junior Auxiliary of Saline County has rescheduled the Kickin' for the Kids Kickball Tournament from Saturday to April 21.

The tournament will still be played at Tyndall Park on the new date.

According to Kami Trammell, chair for the tournament, the auxiliary will continue accepting teams of adults and individual children ages 5 to 15 to play.

Visit www.jasalinecounty.org to register.