Jones Wrecker Service to end business after 6 decades
Josh Briggs
Friday, October 6, 2017
BENTON
After more than 60 years of serving Saline County, Jones Wrecker Service has confirmed it will be going out of business at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.
Robert Jones told The Saline Courier on Friday that the "economics of running a towing business" is the main reason for closing shop.
Founded by the late Gene Jones, Jones Wrecker Service has been a mainstay in Saline County for more than six decades.
