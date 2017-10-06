Jones Wrecker Service to end business after 6 decades

By: 
Josh Briggs
Managing Editor
jbriggs@bentoncourier.com
Friday, October 6, 2017
BENTON

After more than 60 years of serving Saline County, Jones Wrecker Service has confirmed it will be going out of business at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Robert Jones told The Saline Courier on Friday that the "economics of running a towing business" is the main reason for closing shop.

Founded by the late Gene Jones, Jones Wrecker Service has been a mainstay in Saline County for more than six decades.

See Monday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.

