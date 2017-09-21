Judge Arey to take mobile office to Avilla community

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey will be taking his mobile office to the Avilla Community on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The judge and several members of his staff will be available to visit with constituents from 5-7 p.m. at the Avilla Community Center.

Arey noted that the idea for a mobile office began shortly after he took office in 2015.

"I want to be available to talk to the citizens of Saline County at any time about problems or concerns they may have," he said. "By holding these mobile offices around the county, I get to meet people who wouldn’t normally come to the courthouse.

"It is very important to me that they know that I am accessible and that each community matters," Arey added.

The judge said he plans to have several staff members with him, including Marty Polk, road department superintendent; Katie David, veterans services officer; and C.J. Engel, director of the Office of Emergency Management.

The Avilla Community Center is located at 13383 Congo-Ferndale Road, Alexander.

Residents are welcome to visit the center to meet with Judge Arey and his staff Tuesday. For more information, call 501-303-5640.