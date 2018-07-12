Judge issues burn ban for Saline County

Effective immediately, Saline County Judge Jeff Arey has issued a countywide burn ban.

"Due to extremely dry conditions with severe fire danger, the ban on open burning is effective immediately and will remain in place until conditions improve as determined by the county in cooperation with local and state fire officials," said a statement from Arey's office.

"Although the ban on open burning does not interfere with outdoor cooking in enclosed grills, Saline County officials urge residents to use extreme caution when conducting these activities."