Judge lifts countywide burn ban
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
BENTON, AR
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey has lifted a countywide burn ban.
The ban was issued July 12.
"While rainfall and high humidity has helped improve the potential fire conditions within our area, residents are still urged to take caution with any outdoor burning activity," Arey said in a release. "As always, citizens are encouraged to supervise their fire at all times and to notify their local fire department of any controlled burns."
