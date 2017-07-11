Judge McCallister formally charged in tax case

Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister has been formally charged in the case regarding unpaid taxes, according to a release from the Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission.

According to factual allegations, McCallister has failed to properly file income tax returns with the federal and state government as required by law.

According to the release, the taxes include "the very taxes that support Judge McCallister's $160,000 salary is an insult to the integrity of the judiciary and brings the judiciary as a whole into disrepute."

Other allegations include McCallister not responding to the JDDC complaint filed by Executive Director David Sachar on March 2, 2017.

According to liens filled in 2011 by the IRS, McCallister owes more than $104,000 in unpaid taxes from the years 2000 to 2003 and 2005 to 2007.

According to court records, McCallister also has two unrelated liens against him, including one from 2012 filed by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration in the amount of $1,414.14 for withholding of wage taxes, and 2010 in the amount of $430 for nonpayment for the assessment and lot maintenance filed by the Longhills Village Property Owners Association.

See more information in Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier.